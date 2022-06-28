Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,515,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,905,000 after acquiring an additional 194,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,435. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.