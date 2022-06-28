Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

