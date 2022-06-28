Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAYGet Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

