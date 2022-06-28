Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 87,480 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.