Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL) Insider Michael Alexander Borrelli Acquires 27,680 Shares

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Rating) insider Michael Alexander Borrelli acquired 27,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,214.40 ($2,716.72).

LON BHL opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.11) on Tuesday. Bradda Head Lithium Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.66 ($0.22).

Bradda Head Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium mining projects in the United States. Its projects include Burro Creek East, a lithium project located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 3.78 square kilometers (km2); Burro Creek West, a project located in central western Arizona which covers an area of approximately 6.02 km2 with 65 placer mining and 72 lode claims; Wikieup project, which is located in the Mohave County or Arizona which covers an area of approximately 27.87 km2; Wilson Salt Flat, a lithium brine project located in Nye County, Nevada; Spencer lithium brine project, which is located in Lander county, Nevada; and San Domingo, a lithium pegmatite project that is located in the Maricopa and Yavapai counties, Arizona which covers an area of approximately 13.5 km2.

