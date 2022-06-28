BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.64 and last traded at 0.64. Approximately 8,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 178,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.66.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.80.
BrainChip Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRCHF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrainChip (BRCHF)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.