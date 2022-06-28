BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.64 and last traded at 0.64. Approximately 8,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 178,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.80.

BrainChip Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRCHF)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

