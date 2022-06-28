Bridgetown (BTWN) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 717 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bridgetown to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.06 Bridgetown Competitors $1.32 billion -$138.24 million 26.69

Bridgetown’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bridgetown and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 575 916 18 2.52

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 84.54%. Given Bridgetown’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Risk & Volatility

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s rivals have a beta of 0.01, indicating that their average stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgetown rivals beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bridgetown (Get Rating)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

