Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $16.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

BRLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. Research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $6,031,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

