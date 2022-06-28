Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 112.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.5%.

BRMK stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $918.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 113,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 105,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRMK. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

