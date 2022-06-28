Brokerages Set BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Price Target at $104.25

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.25.

BXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.47. BlueLinx has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $667.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.78.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $315,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueLinx (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.