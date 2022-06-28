Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $38.60

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.82.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.30). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camping World will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,390,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 378,660 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

