Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target at $19.40

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULCC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 222,577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Frontier Group by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indigo Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,778,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULCC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of -0.11.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

