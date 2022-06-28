Brokerages Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Target Price at $13.77

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

GFI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 531,126 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $17,474,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth $1,476,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

