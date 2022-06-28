Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$66.17

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

TSE IMO opened at C$62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$39.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$72.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$65.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.09.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.5286454 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

