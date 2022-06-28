Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target at $30.47

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.40) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.19) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $12.15 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.