Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $79.50

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE LPX opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

