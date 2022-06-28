Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Target Price at $2.05

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.05.

NGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NGD opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 3,191.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 178,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,336,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in New Gold by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

