Brokerages Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target at $9.67

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEXXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.49) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $8.45 on Friday. Nexi has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

