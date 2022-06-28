Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $27.38

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,670. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after buying an additional 688,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3,553.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 538,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,930,000 after buying an additional 518,510 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JWN opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

