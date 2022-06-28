Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT at $297.71

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $260.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.