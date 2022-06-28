Brokerages Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) PT at $640.70

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.70.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $496.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.10. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

