Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $72.50

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 74.1% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 76,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 99,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

FOUR opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -87.21 and a beta of 1.90. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

