Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $87.60

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE TREX opened at $57.39 on Friday. Trex has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

