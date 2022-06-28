Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $39.33

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock.

Weibo stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Weibo has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Weibo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Weibo by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

