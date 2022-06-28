Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $39.33

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.
WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock.
Weibo stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Weibo has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Weibo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Weibo by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
