Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $21.25

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on XHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,914,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

