Brokerages Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Target Price at $96.55

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:XPO opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

