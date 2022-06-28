Brokers Set Expectations for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allegheny Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1,460.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

