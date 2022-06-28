Brokers Set Expectations for Core Scientific, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CORZ. Cowen assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.37.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 1.82 on Monday. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 1.80 and a twelve month high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is 3.92.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $4,115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $276,000.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.