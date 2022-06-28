Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08.

