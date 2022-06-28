Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 15,358 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,358 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

