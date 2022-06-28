Brookstone Capital Management Buys 96 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $300.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

