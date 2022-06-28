Brookstone Capital Management Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 162,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 45,944 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carrier Global by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.