Brookstone Capital Management Invests $246,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 166,683 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BST stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.