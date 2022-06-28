Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $177.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.33. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

