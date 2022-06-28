Brookstone Capital Management Sells 506 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.