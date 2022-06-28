BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$84.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.85.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.