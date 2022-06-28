BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -140.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

NYSE:BRT opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 566.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

