Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,810 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Brunswick worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $108.51.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

