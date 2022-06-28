Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Raised by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises about 1.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $190,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after acquiring an additional 981,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,395,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6,622.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after buying an additional 322,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

