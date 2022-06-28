Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Holdings Raised by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

