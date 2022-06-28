Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,805 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.