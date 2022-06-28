Burt Wealth Advisors Has $12.37 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77.

