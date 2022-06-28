Burt Wealth Advisors Has $259,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

DHR stock opened at $256.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.71. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

