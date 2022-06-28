Burt Wealth Advisors Has $29.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $29,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.