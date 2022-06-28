Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $382,000 in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,322,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 179,807 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 235.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 146,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 180,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

