Burt Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

