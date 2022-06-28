Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 341.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,736,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 81,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.13. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

