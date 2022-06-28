Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 26,075 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,568,000.

AOR opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

