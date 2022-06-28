Burt Wealth Advisors Takes $23.16 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,157,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 6.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.91. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $41.14.

