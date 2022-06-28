Burt Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
IJR stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.85.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
