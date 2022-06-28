Burt Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32.

